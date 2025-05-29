Sydney Sweeney is Selling Soap Made From Her ‘Actual Bathwater’

And so it has come to this. Nubile actress Sydney Sweeney has a not-at-all-creepy new soap soon to be available for purchase that is made with her “actual bathwater.”

It’s all true.

The Immaculate star took to Instagram on Thursday to unleash the tantalizing suds experience on her over 25 million followers.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss!” the 27-year-old wrote alongside a glossy image of the new product.

t seems Sweeney has a notion that some folks might think the personal hygiene product might be a gag. She went on to point out to her fans that they could indeed actually buy this.

She also quietly layered in one detail that would surely pique the interest of her legion of fans. Through some sort of unholy union of alchemy, science, and consumerism, the soap is somehow infused with the buxom blonde’s bathwater.

“[It’s] a very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” she added as the excited cries of millions of totally healthy admirers likely rang out all over the world.

She also added that Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss would drop on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com.

Sydney Sweeney Fans Weigh in on Her New Soap: ‘Every Day We Stray Further From God’

Naturally, Sweeney’s enthusiastic fans flooded the comments with the idea of snagging a soap infused with her bathwater—daydreaming about lathering up with suds that had some distant connection to her famously stunning curves.

“June 6th will be the best day of my life,” one fan gushed, adding he will “come out speaking tongues” after using the product.

“Thanks, I’ll take 100,” another enthused fan added.

However, not everyone was feeling Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror,” one top comment read.

“Every day we stray further from god,” another onlooker opined. “Imagine being down bad enough to buy this,” a third user speculated.

“I love you, Sydney, but what the f*** is this?” yet another fan chimed in.

Still, at least one of Sweeney’s fans saw a silver lining in the odd product.

“Whatever makes men take showers,” they deadpanned.