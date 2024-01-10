‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Speaks Out About Jo Koy Golden Globes Joke

Golden Globes host Jo Koy continues to be a source of controversy thanks to some choice jokes in his monologue. Now, Barbie director Greta Gerwig is speaking out.

Koy joked that Gerwig’s movie, which received awards recognition, was based “on a plastic doll with big boobies.” For some, Koy’s joke went over like a lead balloon with critics ranking him as one of the award show’s worse hosts.

However, Gerwig didn’t have much to say about Koy’s joke. Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today, Gerwing said that Koy was “not wrong” in assessment of the film. In fact, Gerwig agreed with Koy about Barbie’s assets.

“She’s the first doll that was mass-produced with breasts, so he was right on,” she said. “And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll. Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon.”

According to Gerwig, Barbie’s creator Ruth Handler created the toy as a way for girls to “pretend to be a grown woman.” That being said, there wasn’t much as far as story to draw from for the movie. However, there was a rich history behind the toy product.

“Barbie has been around since 1959. She’s been a villain and she’s been a hero, but it felt like in a way, even though it’s so seemingly superficial, that it was such a rich place to start,” she said, adding that Barbie “always been a flashpoint for arguments.”

Greta Gerwig Talks Barbie

As director for Barbie, Gerwig said she became well-versed in Barbie’s place in pop culture. For some, the toy is inspirational, but for others, the toy can be a bit controversial.

“There has never been a time when I wasn’t familiar with both the desire that Barbie inspired and the arguments against Barbie,” she said. “The fact that the film has inspired such a range of reactions seems fitting.”

The fact that the film ended up being successful shows that Gerwig was successful.

“It was very wonderful and emotional to be able to take the stage with the group that made it. And it felt very fitting because I think for all of us the thing that we wanted most of all was to connect with people. And have people share an experience in the cinemas, in the movie theaters,” she shared.