banned-abc-show-reportedly-planning-surprise-release

Months after it was banned, the latest season of ABC’s reality TV show The Bachelorette is planning a surprise release.

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The banned season featured Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul, who was previously accused of domestic violence. The accusation led to the season’s cancellation just days before its premiere.

Although it seemed like a definite ban at first, production sources told TMZ that the season may air on ABC in mid-July. However, nothing is officially confirmed – yet.

The insiders further noted that while ABC pulled the season from its schedule, the reality TV show’s editors didn’t stop cutting the episodes. This seemed to be a sign that the network wasn’t planning to shelve the season forever.

ABC shut down the season promos and premiere after news broke about the physical altercation Frankie Paul had with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortenson. The exes’ relationship was a key storyline in the first couple of seasons of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

However, just days before Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season premiere, TMZ released a video of the 2023 altercation between her and Mortensen.

The exes had discussed the altercation during Season 1 of Mormon Wives. Despite the incident, the former couple continued their relationship, which led to the birth of their son, Ever, in 2024.

Eventually, Frankie Paul and Mortenson ended their relationship, but continued to have an on/off fling. Things seemingly ended between the two right before Frankie Paul went to film The Bachelorette.

Following the video’s release, Mortensen filed for emergency custody, which he was awarded in late April.

The duo has since been granted restraining orders against one another.

Mortensen Speaks Out About the “Hardest Moments” of His Life on Father’s Day

Reflecting on being a dad, Mortensen spoke out about the “hardest moments” of his life in a Father’s Day Instagram post.

“These past months have brought some of the hardest moments of my life,” he explained. “But they’ve also brought some of the most meaningful.”

He also shared photos of Ever while paying tribute to the 2-year-old.

“Thank you for making me a dad. Nothing in my life has ever meant more to me than being your father,” he continued. “From the moment you came into this world you gave my life a purpose I never knew I could even have. You’ve taught me more than I could ever teach you.”

Mortensen then wrote, “You’ve shown me patience, unconditional love, and what truly matters in life. Every day I wake up wanting to be a better man because of you.”

The reality TV star went on to declare that he will be “cheering” on Ever throughout his life.

“Everything I do is with you in mind. My focus is on being the father you deserve and building the future you deserve,” Mortensen added. “I pray that one day you’ll fully understand how deeply you are loved.”