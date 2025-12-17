Band Announces Breakup, Members Plotting Their ‘Individual Journeys’

A band is calling it quits after half a decade of performing together. The members are plotting their individual journeys separate from one another.

Taking to Instagram, A Short Walk To Pluto had bad news for fans. The band confirmed that they were breaking up and would no longer be performing together.

The band wrote, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our trip to Pluto has come to an end. We are so proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a band over the past 5 years. None of it would have been possible without each and every one of you who have supported us every step of the way, and for that, we deeply thank you.”

A Short Walk To Pluto did not reveal what caused the band to break up. However, they revealed that they were excited for their individual paths moving forward.

Band Announces They’re Breaking Up

They wrote, “As we move on with our individual journeys, we’re excited to see where each of our paths will take us and hope you’ll join us on those rides. We’ll make sure to keep you updated here on all the great things to come and can’t wait to show you what each of us has in store for the future.”

Fans of the band were understandably disappointed. Several commented that the news was shocking and came just as the band was hitting its stride together.

One wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this :,( you guys were amazing and I know that wherever your individual paths lead you I know you will all reach the stars!”

Another wrote, “So sad lady and gents, have thoroughly enjoyed following you on Instagram and listening to the fantastic covers and originals you’ve done. Very best wishes to you all for the future.”

And another fan also commented, “Very sad moment. Saw you for the first time playing Your love from the outfield. Josie’s on a vacation far away, ASWTPs vacation is now over.”

Yet another fan mourned the loss of the band. They wrote, “One of best new bands composed of immensely talented folks i’ve heard in a long time! I’m sure each of you will find new paths in music, but i’ve enjoyed the energy, dedication, humor and chemistry each of you brought to the group! Max, Emma, Jake, Danny and George it’s been a great ride! All the best!”