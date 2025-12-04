metal-drummer-quits-band-to-focus-on-new-career

Remaining focused on his future, drummer Alex Curtin has decided to leave the metal band Until I Wake to pursue a new career as a tour bus driver.

In an Instagram post last month, Curtin reflected on his decision to change careers.

“I’ve had a bunch of people asking me if I was still in the band or not,” he wrote. “So I figured I’d make a post to let everyone know. I have made the very hard decision to leave Until I Wake and pursue my career in driving tour buses full time.”

The metal drummer continued by confirming there was no animosity between him and his now former bandmates over his career decision. “I can’t thank all of you enough who came out and supported the band and myself, I’ve made memories that I will never forget and will always cherish. There is zero bad blood between the band and myself I simply just wanted to go a different path in life. “

He went on to add, “Love you all and can’t thank you all enough. Going to miss ripping shows and laughing our a—es off.”

Curtin has been the drummer for Until I Wake since 2019. His decision to leave the group follows the departures of vocalist Jaail Cypher and guitarist Niko Karras earlier this year.

The band’s original vocalist, Cody Jamison, has since returned.

Since its establishment, the band has released two albums, Inside My Head (2022) and Renovate (2024). Its self-titled EP debuted in 2021.

The group is based out of Buffalo, New York.

Fans Share Support After Metal Drummer Pursues New Career

Not long after Curtin made the social media, fans took to the comment section to praise the metal drummer for his decision to pursue his new career.

“Much love! Thank you for bringing 2 amazing albums and a ep,” one fan wrote. “Wish you the best of luck on this next chapter!”

Another fan then declared, “Choosing between things you love is hard, but I’m glad and happy for your next adventure!”

Cypher also praised Curtin in the comment section. “With love we wish you nothing but the best my man,” he wrote. “Might have been a pain in the a– some days but we sure did make some great memories.”