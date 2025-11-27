Metal Band Members Quit, Ditch Frontman at Gas Station

A popular metal band had a meltdown worthy of Spinal Tap lore, allegedly leaving their founder and frontman stranded at a gas station.

According to now-former Vitriol guitarist Keith Merrow, the band’s drummer Andy Vincenzetti and bassist Brett Leier decided to call it quits—leaving frontman Kyle Rasmussen stranded at a Vermont gas station.

“HE F—ED AROUND AND FOUND OUT. I’LL BE HOME FOR THANKSGIVING, BABY,” Merrow wrote in an Instagram story earlier this week, via Lambgoat. “SORRY, VITRIOL FANS. WE HAD TO ABANDON HIM AT A GAS STATION IN VERMONT.

“MYSELF, ANDY, BRETT, AND MATT WILL NOT TAKE KYLE’S COWARDLY AND WEAK OUTBURSTS OF MISPLACED ANGER. WE GAVE EVERYTHING WE HAD, AND NOW HAVE NOW LEFT YOU WITH NOTHING. MASS EXODUS. THIS WAS THE DARKEST DAY OF MY MUSIC CAREER TO DATE,” the metal guitarist added.

Metal Band’s Singer Responds to Reports to Getting Dumped at a Gas Station

Meanwhile, in a dramatic, tear-filled two-part video on the official Vitriol Instagram page, Rasmussen decided to air his side of the story. The short version? He admits to having anger issues and dabbling in “responsible irresponsibility” (aka “nose beers,” or cocaine). But, naturally, he points the finger at the rest of the band for things falling apart.

The metal singer also claimed that Merrow threatened to “stab him in the neck” during a physical altercation. He said the band abandoned him at a closed ice cream shop in New York, not a gas station in Vermont, and that they used a state trooper to help kick him out of the RV.

In response to Rasmussen’s lengthy two-part video statement, Merrow took to Instagram (per Metal Injection) with a much more concise take. Merrow simply stated that “Kyle sucks” and pointed out that Vitriol has quite a few ex-members, saying it’s the “same s— as every other victim of his abuse.”

“I’ve received so many messages in the past 24 hours from you guys,” Merrow added. “We really appreciate your kind words. The silver lining in this situation is that I met Brett and Andy. We’re continuing together as a band under a different name because we love each other. The amazing bambino crew will be joining us as sound engineers.”

After being abandoned by the band, Rasmussen launched a GoFundMe to cover transportation, food, and shelter expenses as he, his girlfriend, and their dog work to make their way home.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised over $10,000.

In a video posted yesterday, Rasmussen showed off a swanky new Jeep he rented, thanking fans. He also joked(?) about getting more “nose beer.”