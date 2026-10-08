‘Baddies’ Live Concert Attendee Allegedly Shoots Security Guard

A woman in San Francisco has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a security guard following a live version of Baddies USA: Chapter 3.

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The 42-year-old woman, who has not been named, was arrested in the early hours of October 3, ABC News7 KGO reported.

“This is heartbreaking and such a senseless crime,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a press conference.

Jenkins announced that the woman was charged with murder.

“That murder charge has an accompanying personal use of a firearm enhancement, as well as intentional discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and the final charge being a felon in possession of a firearm,” she added.

During the press conference, San Francisco police said the suspect was known to them from previous crimes.

According to Police Chief Derrick Lew, the Baddies events are known for confrontation and fights. There was a disruption inside of the venue before the shooting.

“There was a disruption inside of the club, and the suspect was brought outside at some point, and that, at some point, there was a dispute that led to this incident,” Lew explained.

The victim was 47-year-old Ulysses Davis, known to friends and family as “Bear.”

Photo Credit: GoFundMe

According to Davis’ brother-in-law Terrance Cooper, Davis’ wife and two of his children witnessed the shooting, KTVU reported.

Davis was allegedly escorting the “rowdy” woman from the Warfield Theatre, where the event was being held, around 1:00 a.m. She allegedly fired her gun, striking him in the back.

“Bear was just doing his job. He was at work, doing security,” Terrance Silas, a friend who worked next door to the theater, said.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU police are investigating whether or not the business had proper permits.

“Part of our investigation is to make sure if that business was allowed to hold that event, if they do have the proper permits and were operating it according to the permit restrictions,” he said.

Lemmuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus Network, who produces Baddies, did not comment on the incident.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Davis’ family.