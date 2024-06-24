bad-bunny-spotted-getting-handsy-with-kendall-jenner-at-paris-nightclub

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are riling up the tabloids again. The two were spotted together in Paris this past weekend. The supermodel and singer-songwriter were in the city for Vogue World 2024.

The two were seen together on Saturday as Jenner was riding horseback to prepare for the show. Bunny was reportedly there offering support. Then, after the show on Sunday, the on-again off-again couple stepped out for a night on the town. They hit up the popular Ferdi restaurant in the city.

June 24, 2024: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in Paris, FR.



📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgosVt pic.twitter.com/2063EDYcKb — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) June 24, 2024

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Rekindle Their Flame

TMZ caught the two in the middle of their evening out displaying a lot of PDA. The outlet snapped a picture showing Bunny slapping Jenner on the behind.

The two have been engaged in an on-again-off-again relationship over the last year. They initially broke up in December of last year but have been popping up together more often in recent months.

According to reports, Jenner attended a performance in Orlando and then joined him for dinner in Miami. Kendall also seemed to be gazing lovingly into Bad’s eyes. As seen in a video of the two on a romantic date in Puerto Rico. Which was just a couple of weeks ago.

Jenner Previously Linked to NBA Star

Bunny and Kendall were an item for the majority of 2023. And the two were rumored to have called it quits in December. And while Jenner was allegedly on the rebound she was seen spending time with her ex-boyfriend. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Although the two did seem to be getting more acquainted, TMZ says they were not officially a couple again.

“Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rekindling their relationship. But they’re taking things slow — and they’re not even exclusive just yet,” TMZ wrote.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell us the former lovebirds have been spending more time together lately. Something that became evident during the Super Bowl. When DB popped up in the Kardashian suite super randomly, albeit separated from Kendall.”