‘Bachelorette’ Lead Gets the Cops Called on Her Amidst Rumors of Show’s Return

Following the news that Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette may finally air, the reality TV star gets the cops called on her.

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In a quickly deleted Instagram Stories post, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star seemingly called out her ex, Dakota Mortensen, for being behind her latest run-in with the law.

“Cops called on me again THIS WEEK,” she wrote per the screenshot obtained by TMZ. “What are the odds? And it’s not people… It’s ONE person, the same person. It’s obsessive.”

The Bluffdale Police Department confirmed to that Mortensen had called the station late on Friday, asking questions about the protective orders he and Paul have against each other. He specifically asked who could help with the drop-off/pick-up exchanges of his and Paul’s son, Ever.

He wanted to know if his order against Paul had been violated during a recent visit.

Law enforcement contacted Paul regarding Mortensen’s questions. The case is being sent to the District Attorney’s office, which will determine whether a violation occurred.

Paul and Mortensen previously dated. Their relationship has been a key storyline on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Paul and Mortensen Have Been in an Ugly Custody Battle Since April

The former couple has been involved in a custody battle for more than two months after a video of their 2023 domestic violence incident surfaced online.

The video surfaced just weeks after the exes allegedly had a physical altercation. The situation caused a production pause for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5

Shortly after the 2023 video surfaced, Mortensen obtained a restraining order against Paul. He was also granted full temporary custody of Ever.

The video also led ABC to pull the plug on Paul’s season of The Bachelorette just days before its premiere.

The duo is set to appear in court on July 8 for another custody hearing. During a previous hearing, the judge ruled that Paul no longer needed to have supervised visits with Ever. She was also granted visitation involving alternate weeks and one midweek visit, as long as Ever does not spend the night.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.