News Anchor With Decades-Long Career Dead at 91: RIP to B.J. Sams

Veteran Arkansas television news anchor B.J. Sams has died at the age of 91, ending a broadcasting career that spanned more than five decades and earned him a lasting place in the state’s media history.

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Billy Jack “B.J.” Sams passed away on June 25, 2026. During more than 55 years in broadcasting, including 27 years at THV11 in Little Rock, he became one of Arkansas’ most recognized and trusted television personalities. Generations of viewers welcomed him into their homes through his work on the station’s morning newscasts.

Sams helped build one of Arkansas’ highest-rated morning news programs alongside co-anchor Robyn Richardson and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. His calm delivery, warm personality, and steady presence made him a familiar face for viewers across the state.

B.J. Sams Lived A Long And Prosperous Career

His broadcasting career began in East Tennessee, where he worked as a teenage janitor at a Knoxville radio station before moving behind the microphone and earning the nickname “B.J. the DJ.”

After serving as a broadcast specialist in the U.S. Army, he transitioned into television and eventually established himself as one of Arkansas’ most respected news anchors.

Before joining THV11, Sams worked at KHON-TV in Honolulu and KATV in Little Rock. He retired from television in 2009 after more than 50 years in broadcasting, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and mentorship.

Away from the newsroom, Sams devoted much of his time to community service. According to Arkansas Radio, he regularly volunteered at Arkansas Children’s Hospital after completing his morning broadcasts, quietly rocking babies without seeking recognition. Friends and colleagues also remembered his kindness, humility, and willingness to encourage younger journalists throughout his career.

Sams also endured profound personal tragedy. While living in Hawaii, he survived a small-plane crash that claimed the life of his only son, Billy Jack Jr. The experience strengthened his Christian faith, and he spent many years sharing his testimony in churches and community gatherings across Arkansas.

Sams received induction into the Arkansas Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame, and the Arkansas Walk of Fame.