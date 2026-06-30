Sitcom Star Dies of Cancer at Age 86: RIP to Penelope Keith

Penelope Keith, a British actress best known for her roles in The Good Life and To the Manor Born, has passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 86 years old.

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In a statement to The Guardian, Keith’s family confirmed the news of her death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey, where she had lived for more than 50 years,” the statement reads. “The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Born in 1940, Keith started acting in the late 1950s. In her early career, she appeared in various shows, including The Army Game, Dixon of Dock Green, and The Avengers. She became a household name through the BBC’s The Good Life. In 1977, she won a BAFTA award for Best Light Entertainment Performance for her portrayal of Margo Leadbetter.

She earned her second BAFTA Award for Best Actress in The Normal Conquests the following year.

Following The Good Life, Keith starred as Audrey ffobes-Hamilton in To the Manor Born from 1979 to 1981. She also starred in a TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s play, Spider’s Web

Keith went on to appear in the leading role in six other sitcoms: Sweet Sixteen, Moving, Executive Stress, No Job for a Lady, Law and Disorder, and Next of Kin. She hosted one series of What’s My Line? and was featured in Coming Home.

Her final project was for TVF International. She hosted Saving Country Houses.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Timson, and their two children.

Keith’s ‘The Good Life’ Co-Star Speaks Out

Felicity Kendal, who starred with Penelope Keith on The Good Life, paid tribute to the late actress.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of my friend Penelope’s death,” Kendal shared. “The shows I worked on with her were such special times in our lives and demonstrated her comic genius.”

She further added, “My heart goes out to her beloved Rodney at this time – theirs was a great love story and partnership. She was a joy to know and work with, and she will be much missed.”