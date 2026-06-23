Actress Arrested in Meth Bust

British actress Emaa Hussen has been arrested and charged in Australia over her alleged involvement in an attempt to import 320 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in shipments of charcoal, according to Australian authorities.

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Hussen, 34, appeared in the EastEnders spin-off E20 and later featured in the 2013 film Hummingbird (released in some markets as Redemption). Australian Federal Police allege she participated in a plot to import methamphetamine into the country from Ghana. Hussen has not entered a plea, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Authorities say Australian Border Force officers detected anomalies while examining two shipping containers that arrived at Sydney’s Port Botany in April. Officers allegedly discovered a white crystalline substance hidden among bags of charcoal. Subsequent testing identified the substance as methamphetamine. Investigators allege the shipment contained 320 kilograms of the drug.

320KG Of Methamphetamine Seized By Australian Police

Police removed the drugs before conducting a controlled operation that tracked the shipment to a storage facility in Girraween, a suburb of western Sydney.

Investigators allege Hussen attended the facility and supervised the unloading of the container. Authorities further allege that some bags were transferred to a vehicle and transported to a property in nearby Blacktown, where officers arrested her. Police also seized electronic devices and a notebook for forensic examination.

The Australian Federal Police estimate the seized methamphetamine had a street value of about A$296 million ($205 million). Detective Acting Superintendent Trevor Robinson said the seizure prevented an estimated 3.2 million potential street-level drug deals.

The investigation has also led to charges against a woman, 30, and a man, 32, from Adelaide. Police allege the pair used false identities in an effort to rent storage facilities connected to the shipment. Both face separate charges and are scheduled to return to court later this year.

Hussen remains in custody after a court previously refused her bail. She faces a charge relating to attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. This offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if a conviction is secured. Her case is due to return to court in August.