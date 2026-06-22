7 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Saved by the Bell’

Before they became sitcom stars, movie icons and prime-time favorites, a surprising number of future celebrities stopped by Bayside High. More than three decades after Saved by the Bell turned Saturday mornings into must-see TV, fans still enjoy spotting familiar faces who appeared before hitting the big time.

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Here are seven of the best actors to guest star on the beloved NBC sitcom.

Leah Remini

No guest star made a bigger impression than Leah Remini. She played Stacey Carosi, the sharp-tongued daughter of a beach club owner during the show’s famous Malibu Sands episodes. Her chemistry with Zack Morris quickly made her a fan favorite and remains one of the most remembered guest arcs in series history.

Tori Spelling

Years before Beverly Hills, 90210, Tori Spelling appeared as Violet Bickerstaff, Screech’s sweet and equally nerdy girlfriend. Her recurring appearances gave Screech one of his most memorable storylines and introduced viewers to a future teen-TV star.

Denise Richards

Long before becoming a Bond girl and Hollywood headline-maker, Denise Richards appeared as Cynthia, a beach club admirer of A.C. Slater. Her brief role offered an early glimpse of the actress who would later star in films such as Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough.

Eric Dane

Before television audiences knew him as “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Dane showed up as Tad Pogue. His appearance came years before he became one of television’s most recognizable leading men.

Soleil Moon Frye

Before starring in SeaQuest DSV and becoming one of the biggest teen idols of the 1990s, Jonathan Brandis appeared on Saved by the Bell. His guest role gave fans an early look at a young actor who would soon become a familiar face on television and in family films.

Christine Taylor

Before The Brady Bunch Movie, Dodgeball and numerous comedy hits, Christine Taylor appeared in a Bayside storyline involving Zack’s surprisingly strong SAT scores. The role marked an early stop on a successful Hollywood career.

Scott Wolf

Future Party of Five heartthrob Scott Wolf barely registered with viewers at the time, appearing in small roles around Bayside. Looking back, however, fans can spot a future star quietly building his résumé before television fame arrived.