all-members-of-rock-band-die-in-venezuela-earthquakes

All four members of a rising rock band reportedly died during the earthquakes that struck parts of Venezuela on June 24.

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According to local outlet El Universal, the Venezuelan nü-metal band Van Der Dijs was killed in the earthquakes that caused widespread devastation. Rescue and recovery operations are still underway. The outlet reports that the band was rehearsing in La Guaira when the building they were in collapsed, claiming their lives.

Últimas Noticias reports that the bodies of vocalist Manuel van der Dijs, guitarist Gabriel Gómez, bassist Xander Hernández, and drummer Abraham Foucault have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed Costamar II building.

Responders search for victims in San Bernardino after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24. A 7.5-magnitude aftershock followed shortly after, though the number of victims is still unknown. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

According to El Universal, the rock band’s deaths were confirmed by the Cultural Center of Modern Art of Caracas (CCAM). The venue posted a statement on Instagram, mourning the musicians and remembering their passion for music.

“The band’s talent—and above all, its boundless energy, its warmth, and its desire to leave its mark on the stage with its music—remain part of the CCAM’s history.”

“Today we send our condolences to the family, friends, and followers of these young and outstanding artists. That way, we will always remember them,” the venue’s message concluded.

Van Der Dijs Was Set to Play a Major Show Before Devastating Venezuela Earthquakes

Van Der Dijs had a show scheduled for June 27 in Punto Fijo, which they had been promoting on social media. They were set to share the stage with another local band.

The four musicians were just beginning to make a name for themselves in the Venezuelan independent music scene. Formed in 2024, Van Der Dijs’s blend of rap and nu-metal had attracted a growing following. They participated in last year’s Urban Music Festival. They also recently played a show at the Caracas Music Hall with the band Bucle Lunar.

A pinned post to the group’s Instagram page kicks off with a shot of the rock band together. It is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“Long live the Rock, long live the legacy of Van Der Dijs 🤟. Rest in peace,” one top comment reads. “Rest in peace, guys 🕊️,” a second fan added. “Such a shame,” a third fan wrote in part.