‘The Ring’ and ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actress Died of AIDS: Cause of Death Released After Daveigh Chase’s Passing

Less than two weeks after Daveigh Chase suddenly passed away at the age of 35, the Lilo & Stitch and The Ring star’s cause of death has been released.

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According to records from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by Us Weekly, Chase died from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). She also had other health conditions, including chronic polysubstance use. Her death has been listed as natural.

As previously reported, Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, revealed that she had died from meningitis and a blood infection. The illnesses led to her having sepsis.

Just before Chase’s passing, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for her health battles.

“After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA,” the initiative’s description reads. “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

He further claimed that things had taken a turn for the worse for the actress healthwise. “Her condition has become critical,” he shared. “And the doctors have told me she may not have much time left. All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.”

Chase’s Former Manager Speaks Out Against Her Boyfriend’s Fundraiser

Meanwhile, Chase’s former manager, John Ryan, immediately grew concerned over her boyfriend’s fundraiser.

“A man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family,” Ryan explained to TMZ on June 18. “Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is.”

Ryan also pointed out that Chase had “a SAG trust account with more than enough funds to cover all medical and related expenses.”

He then urged Chase’s fans to refrain from donating to the fundraiser until Hernandez’s identity is confirmed and his claims are verified.

However, Hernandez fired back at Ryan. He told TMZ that it was “100 percent” false that the GoFundMe didn’t appear to be legitimate. He also said he was planning to use the GoFundMe funds for Chase’s memorial.