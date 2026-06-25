BET Host Arrested for ‘Cruelty to Children’ and Battery

Veteran radio personality and former BET host Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was arrested on charges of battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

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TMZ obtained court records that showed authorities arrested Morgan on Saturday. Records show the charges were entered into the Fulton County court system.

The arrest marks a significant development in a case that has drawn public attention since earlier reports linked Morgan to a domestic dispute investigation involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

Earlier this month, police documents identified Morgan as a suspect in an alleged assault connected to a May incident. Authorities opened an investigation after Brown reportedly sought medical treatment for injuries before law enforcement became involved. Officials later transported her to a hospital, where medical personnel determined that her injuries were not life-threatening.

TMZ reported that Morgan’s arrest comes after the investigation into the alleged domestic incident. However, the outlet noted that it remains unclear whether the charges filed Saturday stem directly from the same incident that prompted the earlier investigation. Authorities have not publicly detailed the circumstances underlying the battery and child-cruelty charges.

Big Tigger Denied Guilt On Air

The arrest follows Morgan’s public response to allegations that surfaced after reports of the investigation became public. In a statement reported by multiple media outlets, Morgan asked for privacy and expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career. He later stated on air that allegations circulating about him were false.

As of Monday, authorities had not publicly released additional details about the evidence supporting the charges. Court records reviewed by TMZ identify the charges as battery and third-degree cruelty to children, but investigators have not disclosed further information about the alleged conduct underlying the case.

The case remains active. Prosecutors and law enforcement officials have not announced a timetable for future court proceedings, and Morgan has not publicly commented on the specific charges reported in the arrest records.

Morgan built a long career in radio and television. He gained national recognition as the host of BET’s Rap City and currently hosts The Big Tigger Morning Show in Atlanta.