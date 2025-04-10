‘Bachelor’ Alum Gabby Windey Responds to Ex Clayton Echard Calling Her Out For Bullying

Shortly after her ex, Clayton Echard, called her out for “bullying” his viral dance videos, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Gabby Windey shared her own thoughts about the situation.

In a post on TikTok, Windey called Echard’s “bullying” accusations “rich.”

“It’s rich coming from a man who exploited my sexual life on TV without me knowing,” Gabby declared. She then slammed her ex for recalling his decision to share details about their intimate moments on national TV during season 26 of The Bachelor.

“You were intimate with ‘the both of us,’ you said on national TV in front of millions,” she said, pointing out his comments about her and the other season 26 contestants. “Without having a conversation with me or any other woman first. So, you humiliated us in front of each other and in front of everybody watching the TV show.”

Gabby Windey then said that while people can “infer” that couples on The Bachelor became intimate during their fantasy suite dates, Clayton Echard had no right to tell the other contestants or the audience what happened behind closed doors.

“Nothing has been said no explicitly [until your season],” Windey said directly to Echard. “And those kinds of details should come from a woman.”

Windey was seemingly referring to Echard telling fellow season 26 contestant Susie Evans on camera that he was intimate with her and another contestant, Rachel Recchia, during their overnight dates.

After taking a brief moment to regroup, Gabby Windey continued on by addressing Clayton Echard. “Oh, I’m a mean girl? As a straight, white man, maybe you should do better with your power.”

Clayton Echard Calls Gabby Windey’s Response ‘Disappointing’

After seeing Gabby Windey’s TikTok post, Clayton Echard referred to her response as being “disappointing.”

In his latest Instagram post, Echard addressed Windey. “[It’s] disappointing to see that this is the route you’re choosing to go,” he said. “Essentially saying it’s justified to make fun of someone’s physical appearance, to attack a passion of theirs that’s changed their life if they hurt you in the past. So you’re teaching your audience to be vengeful, to not forgive. And I don’t agree with that.”

He continued by stating, “You have every right to be upset with me and what I did in the show. I’ve done everything in my power to apologize. I’ve taken accountability time and time again.”

Clayton Echard further shared that he had reached out to Gabby Windey multiple times and extended an olive branch. “You want nothing to do with me,” he noted.

The Bachelor alum then shared some alleged DMs between him and Gabby. In the messages, he apologized for his actions on the show and asked to have a conversation. However, Gabby allegedly responded and said she had “a busy week ahead.”

“Gabby, you don’t ever have to forgive me if you don’t want to,” he said. “But continually bringing me [up] three and half years later is unnecessary. I’ve been doing my own thing, I’ve been dealing with my own drama for the last few years. False accusations after false accusations. And then you’re just doing a pile on effect, OK?”

Echard also said he believes he has every right to be upset with what Windey said. “Imagine if the roles were reversed. Imagine if I made fun of your physical looks, imagine if I made fun of your passions. There would be an uprise online, as there should be, and that’s why this is happening.”

“It’s not OK, Gabby, that you can just attack me, OK?” he added. “It’s bullying. I wish we could’ve done this in private.”