‘Bachelor’ Alum Clayton Echard Slams Ex Gabby Windey For ‘Bullying’ His Dance Videos

Refusing to hold back his thoughts, Bachelor alum Clayton Echard slams his ex-girlfriend, Gabby Windey, for “bullying” his viral dance videos.

Echard took to his Instagram account to speak out about Windey and made some harsh comments about the dance videos during the latest “Las Culturistas” podcast episode. She called him a “toe-looking a—, skinny jeans-wearing” guy.

“I’m truly so grateful to have found something [where] I get to work on myself every day,” he said about the dance videos. “And challenge myself. I’m not the greatest at it, and I’m aware of that. I’m not delusional, but it’s me versus me every single day.”

He then noted, “I get into that studio, and it’s movement therapy. It’s allowed me to release a lot of my anger and frustration.”

Directly speaking to Gabby Windey about her public criticism towards him, Clayton Echard said, “Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no way around it. You’re attacking me for my physical appearance. You’re attacking me for a passion that I love that’s changed my life. It’s unnecessary, and it’s not funny.”

Echard also said that Windey was using her “large platform” to set a “really bad example,” and it was “disheartening” for him. “So, do better, Gabby,” he added.

Gabby Windey Joked She ‘Manipulated Herself’ Into Falling in Love With Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor’

While making her scathing remarks towards Clayton Echard, Gabby Windey said she “manipulated herself” into falling in love with The Bachelor season 26 lead. She noted that she

“Have you seen his dancing videos?” She asked her co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. “Oh my God, they will make you run. I’m going to send you one, and you [will] wish you didn’t have eyes.”

Following her time on The Bachelor, Windey starred as a co-Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia in 2022. She later came out as a lesbian. She married comedian Robby Hoffman earlier this year.