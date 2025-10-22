Awkward Beauty Queen Blunder Has The Internet Mortified: See Viral Video

Well, that’s just awkward, isn’t it? One beauty queen made an awkward mistake after falsely thinking she was a finalist at a recent competition.

Of course, the whole thing was caught on camera and quickly went viral. The entire internet collectively let out an audible gasp and winced. Let’s examine just what happened during the competition.

Beauty queen Isamar Herrera was competing with 75 others at the Miss Grand International in Bangkok, Thailand. They were at the portion of the event where 22 finalists moved forward.

However, Herrera, who represented Panama, was not one of them. Still, that didn’t stop her from coming forward to the stage as if she had won. The beauty queen mistakenly thought that her home country had been called. Spoiler alert: it had not.

Beauty Queen Blunder

Standing in front of the platform for a brutal 10 seconds, she finally realized her mistake. Host Matthew Deane interrupted, explaining that he hadn’t called her.

“Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay,” Deane said. “There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world.”

It was really, really awkward. Herrera was forced to return to the group and away from the finalists. Instead, Paraguay’s representative Cecilia Romero, joined the finalist. Talk about the beauty queen mix-up.

To add injury to insult, Herrera didn’t make the finals at all. But she did get a bunch of support from the internet for her hilarious if pitiful blunder.

“Panama, Canada, Paraguay, sound the same, don’t condemn her,” one person wrote.

“Maybe she didn’t really understand because of language barrier,” wrote another.

“You were a good candidate, impeccable every time you came out, and you deserved the classification. I’m sure better things will happen in your life,” another comment read.

Ultimately, the finalists were Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Martinique, Mexico, Paraguay, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela, and Zambia.

Emma Tiglao, of the Philippines, ended up winning the crowd at the end of the event.