bad-bunny-lands-unexpected-movie-role

Fans of a beloved, long-running movie franchise might be in for a bit of a surprise after Bad Bunny landed a role in its latest installment.

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Of course, the fan favorite hip-hop artist is no stranger to acting. He’s popped up in high-profile flicks like 2022’s Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and more recently in Caught Stealing, sharing the screen with Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.

However, the “Me Porto Bonito” hitmaker’s latest role might throw even his biggest fans for a loop. Earlier this week, Pixar revealed that Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had scored a voice acting role in Toy Story 5.

But wait, it gets weirder.

The big reveal shows what looks like a desktop, set to some upbeat music. Then, what appears to be a slice of pizza wearing sunglasses bounces forward. The slice of pizza wearing sunglasses has a small, grinning mouth and produces a joyous laugh. We assume that was supplied by Bad Bunny.

The pizza slice then leaps out of frame, with the message “Bad Bunny is Pizza with Sunglasses” written over top of the footage.

So, we have so many questions. Is this a toy of an emoji that has somehow gone mostly unnoticed (if so, when the heck do you use it??) Or is this a dog chew toy… or maybe an actual slice of pizza that kid slapped sunglasses on, making it “alive” as per Toy Story universe rules (see also: Forky).

Guess we’ll have to wait until June 19, when Toy Story 5 drops, to find out just how Pizza with Sunglasses fits in, or if Bad Bunny does more than just provide chuckles for the character.

Fans React to Bad Bunny’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Movie Role

Regardless of the character’s origins, fans seemed pretty stoked in the comments section about Bad Bunny’s new movie role.

“WHAT! Bad Bunny in the TOY STORY UNIVERSE! Best news EVER!!!!!” one top comment read. “AHHHHHH😍 BENITO THE PIZZA SLICE!” another fan added. “BENITO IN TOY STORY CANON???? Bad Bunny fans know how iconic this is omgggg 😩😩😩😩😩” a third enthused fan chimed in.

Of course, there’s always at least a few killjoys.

“You cannot be serious…” one seemingly upset fan wrote. I mean, in fairness, they’re clearly not all that serious about a pizza with sunglasses…

“As a pizza lover, this is offensive,” one onlooker added. Hey, maybe they just don’t want to see their favorite dish animated…

Toy Story 5 drops in theaters on June 19.