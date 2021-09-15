Ariana Grande Reveals New Beauty Brand’s Unique Name

Ariana Grande has revealed the name of her new beauty brand, even admitting that keeping the whole thing a secret for two years has been torture. The “7 Rings” singer and queen of bubblegum pop is fresh from announcing she’s joining the celebrity-turned-makeup entrepreneur bandwagon, with her soon-to-be-released brand piggy-backing off one of her most famous songs.

Ariana Grande Announces Beauty Line

Grande has named her brand R.E.M. Beauty. The range, boasting a retro-come-futuristic look, is named after the “R.E.M.” track on the star’s 2019-released Sweetener album. Many might say it also mimics the Ari nickname the Grammy winner boasts.

Fans, alerted to the news via Grande’s Instagram, received edgy promo as the queen of high ponytails was seen upside down in knee-high white boots and with her head inside a retro TV set – “greetings,” the caption read.

Grande recently launched her R.E.M. eau de parfum fragrance, retailing at Ulta. R.E.M., which stands for rapid eye movement, evokes the deepest sleep state. While few details have been offered on what the brand will offer as its products, its CEO has been speaking out.

Explaining Her New Brand

Speaking to Allure, the pint-sized hit-maker gave a nod to the eye drops set to kick her brand off. “They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication,” she said. “I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

Per Harper’s Bazaar: “Fans can expect liquid eyeliner markers to help create Grande’s signature cat-eye, matte liquid eyeshadows (another Grande signature), and a mascara. There will also be lipsticks and plumping gloss-stains that are meant to seriously tingle. False eyelashes are coming soon, too.”

Racking Up Instagram Followers

R.E.M. Beauty already boasts over half a million Instagram followers as the feed shows photos and videos of Grande with her signature catwing eyeliner and, as promo, the cover of her recent Allure feature. The singer’s move into beauty sees her joining the likes for fellow music faces Selena Gomez (founder of Rare Beauty), About-Face founder Halsey, plus Haus Laboratories CEO Lady Gaga.

Speaking of the eye-catching retro promo, Grande added: “I’ve always sort of gravitated towards the ‘50s and ‘60s and ‘70s for glamour references,” continuing: “I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers.”