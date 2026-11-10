Billie Eilish Reveals Tight-Fitting Halloween Costume Pics

Billie Eilish’s Halloween costume this year has people’s jaws on the floor for multiple reasons. While some couldn’t get over who she dressed as, others marveled at one of its throwback elements.

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Eilish revealed her Halloween costume in an Instagram post. “NOODLE,” she captioned the series of pictures.

The “Bad Guy” singer was referring to Noodle, the virtual lead guitarist for the British rock band Gorillaz. Eilish’s costume is taken from the outfit Noodle wears in the music video for the band’s 2010 song “On Melancholy Hill.”

“Smashed it. Come to our show next time!” Seye Adelekan, bassist for Gorillaz’s non-virtual tour band, commented.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz simply wrote “omg.”

“Gorillazxbillie???” Nils Hanemann, the creator of Gorillaz virtual lead vocalist 2-D commented.

Jamie Hewlett, co-creator of the character Noodle, wrote “🤩🙏🏻love this x.”

A lot of comments also addressed that Eilish had blue hair to be fully in character.

One fan wrote “blue hair billie back for a day in 2026 🤯”

“The blue needs to make a comeback 😉,” hair color brand Good Dye Young commented.

Another fan begged “please tell me those blue hair are not a wig😭”