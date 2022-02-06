Where Is ‘Average Joe’ Star Melana Scantlin Today? Is She Still With Jason Peoples?

Dating reality shows always promise to find a contestant’s soulmate. From The Bachelor to Love Island, viewers are always divided on whether or not the couples will stay together in the long run. So, whatever happened to Average Joe’s Melana Scantlin?

How ‘Average Joe’ Worked

For those who are not obsessed with reality TV, here’s a quick crash-course on Average Joe. While most reality shows are usually filled with extremely attractive 20-somethings, Average Joe flipped the formula, gathering a group of “average” guys to win the heart of a beauty queen.

Halfway through the show, several handsome suitors are introduced into the mix. At the end of each episode, the female contestant has to choose a group of men to go home. At the end of the show, she picks one guy to go on vacation with.

Melana Scantlin was the “beauty” on the first season of Average Joe back in 2003. At the end of her season, she chose to ride off into the sunset with one of the more conventionally attractive guys, Jason Peoples. However, did their relationship last past the vacation?

Are Scantlin And Peoples Still Together?

When Scantlin chose Peoples, she said, “When I look at you I see a future with you … and I’m excited about that.” He responded in kind, saying, “I’m really excited to spend more time with you. I think you’re amazing.”

While the couple made the rounds on the talk shows after their season aired, it wasn’t long before they started seeing other people. She has since found love with a mystery man — all we know is that she’s tacked “Barrett” onto her name — and the two are parents to a son named Beau.

In addition to becoming a mom, she’s had a career on television, hosting the World Series of Blackjack. Scantlin also appeared on Days of Our Lives, The Wayne Brady Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Live with Regis and Kelly. Scantlin has also been a host on E! News Now since 2009.

Scantlin posts frequently on Instagram, sharing photos of her son and throwbacks to her wedding, TV appearances, and her life before Average Joe. In a recent post, Scantlin posted a picture of her in her Miss Missouri sash, captioning the shot, “It’s never about who wins the crown; it’s about the dream of just being there!”

More Fun News From Suggest

Who Pays For The Renovations On HGTV Shows, And How Much Do They Spend?

What Happened To ‘DC Cupcake’ Sisters Sophie And Katherine Kallinis?

‘Love Island’ Star Megan Barton-Hanson Defends OnlyFans Career, Here’s How Much She Makes