universal-epic-universe-guest-dies-after-becoming-unresponsive-on-a-roller-coaster

A Universal Epic Universe guest has passed away after they became unresponsive while riding one of the theme park’s roller coasters.

According to ABC News, the tragic incident happened in the evening hours of Sept. 17 when the guest was on the Stardust Racers roller coaster. The guest became unresponsive in the middle of the ride and later passed away at a nearby hospital.

In a statement, the Universal Orlando Resorts officials shared, “Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.

In response to the incident, Universal Studios has closed Stardust Racers during the investigation. Details about the guest, including their name, have not been revealed at this time.

The Universal Epic Universe Guest Incident Occurred Just Months After the Park’s Opening

Stardust Racers is considered one of the most popular attractions of Universal Epic Universe. The ride and park opened in May.

Per its description, Stardust Racers is a dual-launch roller coaster that reaches speeds up to 62 mph. The ride also reaches heights of up to 133 feet, spanning 5,000 feet of track.

“Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.”

Located in Celestial Park, the ride’s height requirement is 48 inches.