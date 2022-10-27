Struggling With Thinning Brows And Eyelashes? This Clinically Proven Growth Serum Provides Results In Just 4 Weeks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As we get older our hair starts to thin. And apparently, it’s not just the hair on top of our heads. Even our eyebrows and lashes begin to thin out. (Oh the joys of womanhood!)

There are several instant “fixes” out there—think brow pencils and fake eyelashes. There are also cosmetic procedures like microblading, microshading, and eyebrow transplants that can help you achieve a fuller look. But there’s also something a little less invasive. And The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum by Augustinus Bader has users raving about the results.

RELATED: What Do You Do When Your Eyebrows Go Gray? From DIYing To Hiring A Professional, We Have Ideas

Augustinus Bader, the award-winning skincare brand behind the highly lauded moisturizer called The Cream has an equally amazing serum. The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum fortifies and invigorates the hair follicles and fosters the natural growth of the brows and lashes.

It’s made with botanical extracts that contain phytosterols and polyphenols, so this serum stimulates regrowth and lessens inflammation that can cause hair loss.

The non-irritating brow and lash serum’s clinical study shows stunning stats as 100% of participants claimed that they saw results in four months. In the 12-week Consumer Perception Study, 98% agreed that their lashes were more full and lush. And 96% said that their brows were visibly more full and defined.

Backed by 30 years of research and a patented technology called Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), 96% of users said that the serum helped them feel more confident. Other stats showed a 34% lash length increase, lash thickness increase of 40%, and eyebrow thickness increase of 55%.

While ’90s fashion has come back into the mainstream, we’re happy to leave thin eyebrows in the past. And as aging, environmental aggressors, and stress continue to thin out our brows and lashes, we’re glad there is a serum that has the research and clinical study to back its promises.

Augustinus Bader’s The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum is made from sustainably sourced ingredients. It’s also free from fragrances and 100% vegan. We think it’s worth the investment if you need some help to achieve longer fuller lashes and brows.

More From Suggest