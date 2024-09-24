Aubrey Plaza Reveals Why She Always Goes Commando, Especially on Set

With her sly wit and deadpan humor, Aubrey Plaza is quietly one of the most entertaining actors in Hollywood. And in a recent conversation with her My Old Ass costar Maisy Stella, she revealed the secret to her success: never wear underwear.

In a sit-down video for Entertainment Weekly, Plaza explained her reasoning behind forgoing undergarments. It began when she admitted she was uncomfortable in the wooden interview chair.

“I’m on fire,” she says. “Why is this happening? I honestly don’t know if I’m having an allergic reaction or something, to this chair. Is it just me? I don’t know.”

“It’s fine, I think it’s just my old ass,” Plaza replies with a perfectly straight face as producers offer her a cushion. “Maybe I should’ve worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f—ed.”

“Always wear underwear,” the Parks and Recreation star advises her young companion, “because you think, you know, I dunno, ‘It’d be fun not to!'”

A few moments later, Aubrey Plaza pulls the conversation toward underwear once again, all the while maintaining her deadpan tone and making it impossible to tell if she’s serious or joking.

“I feel like acting is all about, you have to have your body in this weird malleable state,” Plaza explains. “Never have to pee when you’re doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, ‘Maybe I have to pee,’ just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel… If you don’t wear underwear, it can come out faster. So don’t ever wear underwear in life.”

Aubrey Plaza Talks Onscreen Chemistry With Past Costars

On a (possibly) more serious note, Aubrey Plaza gave Stella advice on finding chemistry with costars.

“You kinda can feel when someone’s just open,” she says. “I think when people are able to be vulnerable right away, I feel like that’s always a good sign. When you’re about to do a movie or something with someone, it’s like you’re jumping off a cliff together, so I think it’s good to start it off by being like, ‘I got your back.'”

Plaza adds that chemistry isn’t always instantaneous or obvious, though.

“It’s weird, because sometimes you think you don’t have chemistry with someone,” she says. “You’re like ‘Ugh, I don’t really like this person,’ or ‘This person’s really driving me crazy’ and then you watch the movie and you’re like ‘Well, it really looks like they’re in love with each other’ or whatever it is.”