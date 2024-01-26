‘Attention’ Amid Taylor Swift Romance Hasn’t Changed Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes Says

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already one of the biggest stars in the NFL. But then he met pop icon Taylor Swift. Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world. So Kelce’s popularity has ballooned even more as a result. But despite his rise in popularity, Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes says that the star tight end has not been changed.

Despite the new “attention,” he is still the same person.“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes said to NBC Sports. “He’s still Travis Kelce.”

“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”

Jason Kelce Recalls Viral Moment

Travis’ brother Jason went viral last weekend during the Chiefs’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills. CBS cameras caught him shirtless and slamming down beers after the Chiefs’ tight end scored a touchdown. His viral moment was the highlight of the game. While Kelce’s actions may have been surprising to some, one person was expecting it the entire time.

The person would be Jason’s wife Kylie. The Philadelphia Eagles’ center revealed that he told his wife he would take his shirt off before they arrived at the game.

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason recalled during a recent episode of his and Travis’ podcast, New Heights. “The moment we get into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason don’t you dare.’

Jason Kelce Recalls Meeting His Wife

Jason and Kylie have become one of the most well-known couples in sports. The pair was featured heavily in Kelce’s Amazon Prime documentary last year. Kelce revealed on New Heights, the story of how he met his wife.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior ’cause we were meeting Taylor, so she’s like, ‘Do not. Be on your best behavior,’” Jason said.

“I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression.’”