chiefs-coach-andy-reid-says-his-wife-got-pics-with-shirtless-jason-kelce

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were all the hoopla last weekend when they met in the playoffs. While the game was an action-packed 27-24 victory for Kansas City, much of the focus was off the field.

After Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown, his brother Jason was seen charged up in a private suite. CBS cameras caught Jason chugging beers and celebrating his brother’s scoring. The Philadelphia Eagles’ star went viral. Even Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid’s wife got in on the action.

“My wife saw him, she took a picture with him,” Reid said. “No shirt on. He’s the best, great kid. Great father, that’s the thing I’m most proud of. Great wife, kids, and everything, so he’s done a nice job with that.”

Fan Frustrated by Jason Kelce’s Presence

Jason Kelce was all of the hype at Highmark Stadium last weekend. He was shirtless slamming down beers. Jumped down out of the suite to congregate with fans. Overall he was just a good time. But one fan in attendance near the Kelce / Swift suite, says that the environment became “frustrating.”

“The fans were a little too excited when Jason came into the section. I literally missed the whole first drive of the second half because I was surrounded by people with cell phone cameras and posters trying to get close to the suite,” he tells PEOPLE.

“It was a little surprising how many Bills fans were rushing to meet a player who played against us earlier this year — and beat us — as well as one that was rooting for the team we were playing against. It was all in good fun but a tad frustrating.”

Taylor Swift Fan Reacts After Adorable Interaction

Most of the focus was on Kelce and his beer-charged antics on Sunday. But he was also the catalyst of one of the coolest moments of the game. One fan on social media caught the all-pro picking up a young Taylor Swift fan at the game to the eye level of the suite so that the country music star could read her sign.

The fan, Ella Piazza, described the moment as “amazing.”

“Jason went out of the suite … and then (he) came over here and then he picked me up and then I saw Taylor,” she said on the Today Show. “It was, like, amazing.”