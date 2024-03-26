at-least-6-people-remain-unaccounted-for-following-baltimore-bridge-collapse

As the search efforts continue, at least six people are reportedly unaccounted for following the devastating Baltimore bridge collapse.

Coast Guard officials confirmed to ABC News that while search efforts are ongoing for the six missing, two people have been rescued from the freezing water. This includes one who was hospitalized. They have since been discharged.

However, the other person was confirmed to be in very serious condition and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, also confirmed that construction workers were on the bridge working on potholes at the time of the Baltimore bridge collapse.

“To hear the words that Key Bridge has collapsed, it’s shocking and heartbreaking,” Moore shared. “It’s not just unprecedented, what we’re seeing today – it’s heartbreaking.”

Moore also stated that the collapse was an accident and the FBI noted there is nothing to suggest the collapse is tied to terrorism.

Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26. The accident caused the famed Baltimore bridge to almost immediately collapse.

In videos capturing the accident, many can see cars on the bridge just seconds before the ship’s devastating impact.

It was reported that a harbor pilot and assistant onboard the Sinagpore-flagged cargo ship, Dali, had reported power issues and raised multiple alarms on the bridge. The ship had a loss of propulsion just before it hit the bridge.

All personnel on the cargo ship have been accounted for. There were also no reported injuries to those on board.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Declares State of Emergency Following Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Hours after the Baltimore bridge collapse, Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency.

“We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore explained. Along with the governor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott declared a local state of emergency.

The White House confirmed that President Biden has been briefed about the Baltimore bridge collapse. Officials say their hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of the horrific incident.

Search-and-rescue efforts are currently underway. Divers and emergency personnel are now searching for survivors who may have fallen from the bridge’s collapse.

The waterway into and out of the Baltimore port is currently closed amid the bridge collapse investigation and search. There is notably no other route into the port. It is considered the second busiest port in the Mid-Atlantic.