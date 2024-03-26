baltimore-bridge-collapses-after-being-struck-by-cargo-ship-in-horrifying-video

Footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsing after being hit by a large container ship has made its way online.

The impact early on Tuesday morning resulted in vehicles and individuals being propelled into the Patapsco River, according to authorities. A rescue effort is currently underway.

Surveillance footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore initially falling into the river made its way to X (formerly Twitter). The raw video illustrates just how quickly the structure crumbled upon impact.

Baltimore Bridge is 1.6 miles long,



this is the moment it collapsed after a cargo ship struck it in the early hours of this morning

pic.twitter.com/eA6womQlcI — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 26, 2024

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace informed the press on Tuesday morning that the situation was deemed an ongoing search and rescue operation. The Coast Guard was also involved.

“We may be looking for upwards of seven individuals, that’s the latest information we have,” Chief Wallace said per CBS News.

Wallace mentioned that the search was underway both in the water and on the ship’s deck. He also said that sonar had identified vehicles in the river.

Wallace revealed that two individuals had been rescued from the water. One person emerged unscathed while another was in a “very serious” condition.

The injured individual is currently receiving treatment at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Officials mentioned that the injured person has not yet been able to communicate with investigators.

The aftermath of a cargo ship colliding with and causing the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Governor Declares a State of Emergency Following the Baltimore Bridge Collpase

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also announced a state of emergency. “We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety.”

Earlier, the fire department received reports indicating that a vessel had struck a bridge column based on 911 calls. The exact count of vehicles on the bridge was uncertain. However, it was verified that a tractor-trailer was part of the incident.

The department reported a significant amount of diesel fuel in the water around the ship via its scanner. Construction workers were seen pouring concrete on the bridge during the incident. Wallace noted that the exact quantity of fuel in the water was still unclear.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld told reporters that the FBI was investigating potential terrorism ties, which is standard procedure. However, it remained too premature to determine the cause of the incident.