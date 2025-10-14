At Least 3 Dead After Powerful Nor’easter Crashes Into East Coast

At least three people have died have a powerful nor’easter slammed into the East Coast. According to PEOPLE, the strong storm has impacted states from South Carolina to Maine, starting on Saturday, October 11, all the way through Tuesday.

Strong Nor’easter Storm Kills Three People Across East Coast

The heavy rainfall and destructive wind gusts have led to three deaths. According to NBC News, one victim was a 76-year-old woman from New York City who was killed by a flying solar panel.

The 7-foot panel came loose due to the winds, and by 10:30 AM local time, she was found unresponsive on a walkway. She was later pronounced dead at Lutheran Hospital.

Buildings Department inspectors received “reports of a partial collapse of a solar panel installation at an outdoor parking lot,” the department said on Monday. Investigations found that a 41” x 87” solar panel was disconnected from a steel carport structure standing over the outdoor parking lot.

It then reportedly flew 20 feet away after detaching, striking a pedestrian on a walkway. The woman was near one of the above-ground entrances to Ocean Parkway subway when the solar panel hit her.

Couple Dies After Plane Crashes During Storm

Getty (Anadolu / Contributor)

Meanwhile, a husband and wife died in Massachusetts after a plane crashed onto a major highway. This was during the nor’easter’s reign on the East Coast on Monday morning, according to WFXT.

The incident happened around 8:15 AM on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth. Troopers responded quickly, finding a fixed-wing, single-engine Socata TBM 700. They found the plane in the woods on the westbound side of the highway with the couple inside.

The victims were 68-year-old Thomas Perkins and 66-year-old Agatha Perkins from Middletown, Rhode Island. Thomas and Agatha were both discovered in the aircraft’s fuselage, sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Not only have three people died due to the nasty storm, but power outages have affected thousands. Poweroutage.us reported around 40,000 customers across the Eastern Seaboard without power by Monday afternoon.

Officials have also canceled hundreds of flights due to the dangerous storm. On top of that, The Weather Channel reported that several Columbus Day parades were canceled or postponed.