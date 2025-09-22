Rock Icons’ Outdoor Concert Postponed After Storm Rolls Through

Rock legends Judas Priest and Alice Cooper were forced to cancel a highly anticipated concert at the last minute.

The rock icons’ Sunday evening show at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, has been postponed due to “severe weather,” the venue announced on Instagram. On their website, the venue attributed the postponement to the “continued threat of lightning heading our way tonight.”

Neither the venue nor the rock legends have announced a new date for the concert yet.

“Thanks for your patience,” FirstBank Amphitheater wrote alongside the disappointing news.

The veteran rockers kicked off their co-headlining tour last week at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

The Rock Icons Are Offering Rare Cuts and Classic Tracks on Their Current Co-Headlining Tours

According to Loudwire, Alice Cooper included two rare songs in his recent setlist: “Who Do You Think We Are” (from 1981) and “Spark in the Dark” (from 1989). These songs had not been performed live since 2004 and 1990, respectively.

Other rare songs included “Clones (We’re All)” from Flush the Fashion, played for the first time since 2011. They also played “Caught in a Dream” from Love It to Death, which hadn’t been played since 2015. Cooper also performed “Dangerous Tonight” from Hey Stoopid live for the first time, and a partial, first-time performance of “Going Home” from 1976’s Alice Cooper Goes to Hell. Additionally, an abbreviated version of “Second Coming” from Love It to Death was played for the first time since 1971.

Rock icons Rob Halford of Judas Priest and Alice Cooper back in 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

In contrast, Judas Priest’s setlist offered fewer surprises, but compensated with sheer power. The rock legends performed 14 songs, focusing heavily on their 1990 album Painkiller, playing six tracks including “Between the Hammer & the Anvil,” “A Touch of Evil,” and the iconic title track.

They also included two songs from their 2024 album Invincible Shield: “Gates of Hell” and “Giants in the Sky.” Classic tracks like “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” were performed. Additionally, “Solar Angels” from Point of Entry, a song recently returned to their setlist after 20 years, was played.

Both Rock Legend Offered Up New Music for Fans This Summer

Both co-headliners have been active with touring and new music. The original Alice Cooper Group released The Revenge of Alice Cooper in July, their first album since 1973’s Muscle of Love. Cooper’s latest solo album, Road, was released in 2023.

Meanwhile, Judas Priest recently honored Ozzy Osbourne by covering Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” a song they’ve used as their pre-show opener for years. Rob Halford also shared plans to release another version of the song featuring Osbourne’s vocals.