2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes Into Semitrailers And Explodes Near Texas Airfield

A small plane crashed into semitrailers near a Texas airfield in Fort Worth, setting multiple 18-wheelers ablaze. As a result of the crash, two people were killed.

As reported by The New York Times, the incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. near Hicks Airfield. Craig Trojacek, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, detailed that a small plane crashed in a parking lot in a business complex, where multiple semitrailers are campers were being stored.

According to Fox 4, the plane and at least 10 tractor-trailers burst into flames following the impromptu crash. Multiple fire departments were quickly dispatched to the scene, including Tarrant County, Lake Worth, Saginaw, Newark, and Eagle Mountain, among others.

“We thought we were responding to two separate incidents,” Trojacek told The Times. Reportedly, they were alerted to the parking lot fire as well as a commercial building in flames. He added, “Later on, we realized it was all part of the same one.”

The fire was contained by 2:11 p.m., and unfortunately, two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. They have not been identified by authorities.

The outlet detailed that the plane was a King Air twin-engine aircraft, and it had departed Alliance Airport, also located in Fort Worth. A cause for the crash is currently unknown.

Residents React

Many residents were shocked by the initial bang, and some even recorded the incident. Theresa Brown, a neighbor, talked with CBS News Texas and shared the inferno she witnessed following the crash.

“We ran out here and there was smoke, it was black, but what was bad was the fire,” she said. “It was so, I mean, you can just feel how intense it was. It was so bad, and people were like, stopping their cars running down there, then … we hear total ‘booms.'”

Meanwhile, Hady Aghili, who owns the property where the incident took place, Five Points Business Park, found out about the crash via a text message and a phone call.

“They were telling me that there was a small plane crash right into our property,” Aghili told Fox 4. “And I thought the beginning was a joke. I was watching a Cowboys game, but, you know, he actually first texted me, then he called me, said, Hey, you know, I’m serious, get out there.”

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.