Aspiring National Guardsman, 19, Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver At California Bus Stop

A 19-year-old man and an aspiring National Guardsman, Ricky Ray Reyes Jr., was fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver while waiting for the bus in California. Reyes was eight days away from turning 20.

According to a news release issued by the Sacramento Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 6. At around 3:15 p.m., SPD patrol officers responded to the area of Del Paso and El Centro roads after receiving a report of a collision. A driver had struck a pedestrian, as per the SPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Reyes, down in the roadway. Officers attempted lifesaving measures until the fire department emergency responders arrived at the scene. Sadly, Reyes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver, who remains unnamed, was arrested and transported to a local hospital. As per the SPD, the driver showed signs of intoxication.

A Beloved Son, Mourned

CBS13 spoke with Reyes’ parents, Ricky Reyes, Sr., and Alyssa Reyes. Reyes, Sr., was at his residence when he received the door knock that would forever change his life. His son was gone, and he described him as “way better than I was.”

“My son, he was amazing, way better than I was,” Reyes, Sr., said. “Beautiful soul, loving, caring, always giving.”

Alyssa spoke lovingly about his son, who, according to the outlet, grew up with her as a young mom.

“I miss my son, I want him back,” she said. “I know I’m not going to get him back.”

Sacramento City Council Member Lisa Kaplan also addressed Reyes’ passing, saying on X, “Please don’t drink & drive. A precious young man lost his life just waiting for the bus. A family is devastated & no one should have to experience this.”

Kaplan also shared a GoFundMe set up to help raise funds to cover Ricky Ray Reyes Jr.’s funeral expenses and to “honor his memory.”

The fundraiser detailed how he was honest and kind, and how he was preparing for a “future in the military.” He participated in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and spent his weekend at the Army National Guard Base in Sacramento.

“He was exploring a future in HVAC, always looking for ways to build a better life for himself and his family,” the fundraiser added. “His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those who loved him, and his family is now facing the difficult task of arranging his funeral while coping with their grief.”