Meal Kit Delivery Service Responds to President Trump’s White House DoorDash Moment

Following President Trump’s eyebrow-raising White House DoorDash moment, meal kit delivery service HelloFresh took a swipe at the world leader.

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Earlier this week, 56-year-old Arkansas grandmother, Sharon Simmons, delivered the president’s McDonald’s DoorDash order as part of his “no tax on tips” policy promotion.

“It was an incredible honor to represent Dashers from all over the country at the White House today,” Simmons stated. “Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible. Now, No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve.”

“Today is a celebration of the advocacy of thousands of Dashers from around the country,” she pointed out. “Who fought to ensure we were included in this policy.”

“This moment represents something bigger than a single delivery,” Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Global Head of Public Policy, stated. “It’s about the millions of Dashers across the country who are now able to keep more of what they earn when filing their taxes this year. With No Tax on Tips, Dashers across the U.S. saved hundreds of millions of dollars last year.”

“DoorDash is proud to advocate on behalf of Dashers like Sharon,” Rettig added. “And push for policies like No Tax on Tips because they deliver real impact to so many hardworking people and their families.”

HelloFresh Issues Lighthearted Response to the Policy Promotion

One day after the delivery promotion, HelloFresh took to social media with a lighthearted statement.

“We considered dropping off a HelloFresh box at a very famous house (painted white),” the statement reads. “But we didn’t want to overwhelm anyone with ‘step 1: preheat oven.'”

HelloFresh also wrote in the post’s caption, “We’ll stick to what we do best.”

The company issued a second statement, telling Newsweek the company does not “engage in political commentary.”

“We recently shared a lighthearted social post using a fictional scenario to highlight the simplicity of cooking with HelloFresh,” the second statement states. “It was not intended to reference any specific individual. However, we understand how it could be interpreted differently, but that was—as said—not our intent. Our message is that cooking with HelloFresh is almost as easy as ordering takeout.”

The company then noted, “As a brand, we do not engage in political commentary. Our focus remains on helping people enjoy delicious, convenient, high-quality meals at home.”