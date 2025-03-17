Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Arrested for Public Intoxication — Again

A little over two months after she was arrested for public intoxication, Le’Andria Johnson once again had another run-in with law enforcement.

According to That Grape Juice, the gospel singer was arrested in late February for public intoxication in Arlington County, Virginia. The latest arrest occurred just one day after she performed at the United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP) 60th Anniversary celebration in Maryland.

The LA Times reported that in December 2024, Le’Andria Johnson was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, following an outburst at a local bar. The singer was charged with public intoxication and possession of an open container.

The next day, she was released from the Greenville Police Department. The singer was given a personal recognizance bond on her charges.

Johnson addressed the incident in a video on the Larry Reid Live YouTube channel. At that time, she thanked her fans for supporting her and stated she was taking time to “woosah.”

“This has been a daily walk for me for some time now, and I’m yet still growing,” she explained. “So just keep me lifted, and I’m a get through this.”

Le’Andria Johnson has spoken out about her struggles with alcoholism over the years.

Le’Andria Johnson Had Previously Announced She Was Entering Rehab

Following her arrest in South Carolina, Le’Andria Johnson announced she was entering rehab for her alcoholism struggles.

“On behalf of Grammy award-winning gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, we want to share that she has voluntarily checked into a rehabilitation center near Nashville,” her rep shared. “At this time, she is taking the time to prioritize her health and heal past trauma.”

“She is committed to this journey, looks forward to the positive transformation it will bring,” the statement further shared. “And anticipates returning to the stage in the future.”