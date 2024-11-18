2-new-york-state-patrol-cars-hit-by-drunk-driver-while-investigating-another-drunk-driver

Two New York State Patrol vehicles were left unsalvageable after they were hit by a drunk driver on Friday, Nov. 16, at approximately 12 a.m.

Videos by Suggest

According to a statement, the New York State Patrol officers driving the vehicles had pulled over to investigate a separate drunk driver. 73-year-old Jaikaren Ramrookum of Smithtown was operating a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 that hit the vehicles on the Southern State Parkway Eastbound in the area of exits 39 and 40S, Town of Babylon Suffolk County. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

“Troopers were conducting an investigation involving a 2018 GMC Acadia that struck a Department of Transportation light tower in a work zone,” the statement reads. “The operator, Jared Robinson age 32 of Bay Shore, was found to be driving under the influence.”

The New York State Patrol officials also revealed that during this investigation, the troopers were in their vehicles behind the driver seat when Ramrookum’s Toyota RAV4, not involved in the original investigation, struck the rear of one troop car pushing it into the other.

The troopers were stunned by what had occurred. But they quickly responded to check on potential injuries of other motorists at this scene. However, both eventually noticed their own injuries once the adrenaline wore off. “All parties were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries,” the officials then noted.

“This situation is a serious and unfortunate one. It is disappointing when individuals make choices that endanger the lives of others,” the officials also shared. “Especially those who are working to improve our roadways and protect the public.”

“This incident serves as a reminder to drivers to not only drive sober,” they added. “But to be aware of their surroundings, slow down and move over.”

The New York State Patrol Warns Driving Impaired Is a ’Serious Offense’ With ‘Devastating Consequences’

Further warning drivers, the New York State Patrol warned driving impaired is a serious offense that has devastating devastating consequences.

“It is important to remember that impaired driving is a serious offense that is 100% preventable,” the officials noted. “With devastating consequences. It is crucial to make responsible choices and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Along with Ramrookum, Robinson was also found to be driving under the influence. However, it remains unclear if he had received any charges following the ordeal. Details about the troopers, including their names, have not been revealed at this time.



