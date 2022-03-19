Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Have Raised An Amazing Amount Of Money For Ukraine War Relief

Ukrainian native Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher are among the many celebrities who are working to raise awareness and funds for the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, and the beloved couple recently celebrated hitting their fundraising goal.

Kutcher And Kunis Raise Millions For Ukrainian Refugees

“We just want to say that we hit our goal,” Kunis said in a video the couple shared on Instagram. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

Kutcher chimed in, saying, “Our work is not done. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds a maximum impact for those in need.”

The actor also promised that he and Kunis will “treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket — with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for a positive outcome for others.”

The Companies They Partnered With To Provide Supplies And Housing

The couple elaborated on their fundraising project in the caption of the video, writing, “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help, we have reached our $30 million goal.”

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need,” the caption continued. “Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now.”

The couple has previously spoken about their partnerships with Flexport and Airbnb; Flexport is organizing supply shipments to refugee sites, while Airbnb is providing free, short-term housing for Ukrainian refugees who have fled their country.

Millions are leaving Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade and attack cities and, while Kutcher and Kunis’ fundraising efforts are incredible, supplies and shelter are still needed. If you’d like to donate, please give here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-ukraine

