Artem Chigvintsev Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest, Nikki Bella Divorce Filing

Weeks after his domestic violence arrest and his now-estranged wife Nikki Bella filing for divorce, Artem Chigvintsev speaks out.

Through his Instagram Story, the former Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the domestic charges against him have been dropped. “I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

In a separate post, Artem Chigvintsev said his focus has “always been and will always be” on his 4-year-old son Matteo, whom he shares with Nikki Bella. “he is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” Artem continued. “All along, my main concern has been for him.”

Chigvintsev also addressed plans to co-parent with his soon-to-be ex. “I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

The professional dancer then thanked his friends, family, and legal team for standing by him through the “challenging” time. “Your support has been invaluable, and i am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was.”

He then added, “I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters – continue being the best father I can be.”

Artem Chigvintsev Was Arrested After He Told a 911 Operator He and His Wife Had a ‘Heart

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested after he had called 911 after an incident at the couple’s shared Napa Valley. During the phone call, he stated that he and his wife had a heated argument and she threw a shoe at him.

While he did eventually call back and say that an ambulance was not needed, law enforcement did arrive at the couple’s home and arrested Artem. The dance pro was released from police custody after posting a $25,000 bond.

Nikki Bella, also known as Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce less than two weeks after the arrest. She requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo,

According to a press release, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office decided to decline to file criminal charges against Chigvintsev. She explained the decision was made following a “thorough review of the criminal investigation” and evidence presented in the case.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Haley stated.

“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,'” she added. “Which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Haley did point out that her team may revisit the case if they discover other incidents, facts, or evidence.