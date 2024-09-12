nikki-bella-files-for-divorce-from-artem-chigvintsev-following-domestic-violence-arrest

Nikki Bella Garcia is calling it quits with her husband Artem Chigvintsev less than two weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence. Garcia reportedly obtained counsel and filed for divorce from the professional dancer on Wednesday, September 11.

Nikki Bella Files For Divorce

Chigvintsev was booked on accusations of corporal injury to spouse on Aug. 29. He was arrested and then booked in the Napa County Jail, where he was charged and given a $25,000 bail.

Friends of the couple expressed their disgust to PEOPLE but admitted they were not completely shocked by the incident, describing the couple’s marriage as “volatile.”

According to radio dispatch recordings from the night of the incident, Arteme allegedly canceled a 911 call after calling to seek medical attention for the purported victim.

Nevertheless, the authorities showed up at the residence and claimed to have seen visible injuries on the victim’s body. The “Dancing With The Stars” pro was detained on sight. Shortly after being jailed and photographed for a mug shot, he was freed on bond.

While it was never explicitly confirmed, Garcia is presumably the spouse in question.

Bella Gets Honest About John Cena Split

Before getting with Artem Chigvintsev, Bella was engaged to WWE Superstar, John Cena. The two were together for six years but things ultimately did not work out. And they called it quits in 2022.

When discussing her split from Cena, Bella said walking away from the relationship was no easy task.

“You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away. It’s so much harder to walk away when it’s loving,” she said.

“I think a lot of women get into that situation and it’s like, ‘But I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we’re just meant to live a different life.”