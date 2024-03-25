Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Had a Pacemaker Fitted After 3 Open Heart Surgeries

Action icon Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that his heart needs a little help getting pumped up. He was recently fitted for a pacemaker.

In his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, the 76-year-old actor revealed his recent pacemaker surgery. He also discussed the importance of sharing his medical experiences openly.

“Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” Schwarzenegger wrote, calling back to his Terminator days.

“I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody — ever — talked about medical issues. Everything related to healthcare was kept to yourself.”

Arnold continued, “So, since I know that going against my secretive instinct and being transparent helps people, what choice do I have?”

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great,” Schwarzenegger reassured his fans. “I had my surgery on Monday. By Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.”

“By the way, when we talk about exercise being the only magic pill to slow down aging, look at Jane. She’s 10 years older than me, turning 87 this year.”

Schwarzenegger also thanked his medical team for their amazing care during the surgery, making it as painless as possible. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery,” he wrote.

Arnold Schwarzenegger noted that doctors encouraged him to get a pacemaker “because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Gone Under the Knife Several Times Leading to Getting a Pacemaker

In 1997, Arnold underwent open-heart surgery to replace a faulty, congenital aortic valve. Subsequently, in 2018, he underwent another open-heart surgery to replace a pulmonary valve.

The surgery did not proceed as intended. Initially planned as a non-invasive procedure, the doctor inadvertently pierced the heart wall, necessitating immediate open-heart surgery to save Arnold’s life.

Having already undergone a valve replacement surgery earlier, Schwarzenegger went in for a second procedure four years ago. This time, it was a non-invasive Transcatheter valve replacement.

However, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s multiple surgeries and new pacemaker doesn’t mean he’s slowing down anytime soon. The actor assured fans that he will return to filming the second season of his Netflix show FUBAR next month after his recovery.