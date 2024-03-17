danny-devito-reveals-new-movie-with-arnold-schwarzenegger-in-the-works

In 1988, famed actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito collaborated to make the hit film Twins. And now, more than thirty years since its release date, DeVito says he and Arnold are planning on collaborating again.

DeVito elaborated in an interview with Fox News.

“He’s like my buddy. We have a good time together. You know, we’re trying to do another movie together. We’re in the middle of — there’s a script being written. We want to get back on the big screen together.” However, he did confirm that it would not be a sequel to Twins but a new concept.

Danny DeVito Wants to Start Production in 2025

The film Twins is about fraternal twin brothers (Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito) separated at birth. So as a result they have two completely personalities.

DeVito says that the upcoming film between him and Schwarzenegger won’t exactly be a sequel to the critically acclaimed film. He didn’t go into deep detail about what to expect from the duo. However, he did say that they want to begin production next year.

Arnold’s Son Reveals Why He Won’t Use Last Name

Schwarzenegger is perhaps one of the most famous people ever. Aside from being in hit films like Twins and The Terminator, he is also the former Governor of California. But despite all the success associated with it, Arnold’s son Joseph Baena won’t sport his family’s last name.

“My family is very big about supporting from afar, not being so hands-on, and I really appreciate that,” he said.

“I think it’s really important, growing up as a man, to do things on your own, to figure it out. So that’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s been working so far. I’ve been working really hard.”