Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to ‘Predator’ Co-Star Carl Weathers

Honoring a friend and co-star, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to pay tribute to Carl Weathers.

In the social media post, Schwarzenegger declared that Weathers will always be a legend as well as an extraordinary athlete, fantastic actor, and great person. “We couldn’t have made Predator without him,” Arnold wrote. “And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger then wrote every minute on set with Carl Weathers was pure joy. “He was the type of person who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.”

Along with the special tribute, Schwarzenegger posted photos of him and Weathers on the Predator set. Among the phones is the famous muscle flex shot.

Predator premiered in 1987. The sci-fi horror film followed a team of commandos on a mission in a Central American jungle. However, the men end up in another situation, as they are hunted down by an extraterrestrial warrior. The film was so successful that four sequels were made as well as two Alien vs Predator films.

Carl Weathers reportedly passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1. The actor’s loved ones revealed he died in his sleep while at his Los Angeles home.

Carl Weathers Spoke About the Fun He and Arnold Schwarzenegger Had During Downtime in ‘Predator’ Production

While speaking to British GQ in 2020, Carl Weathers spoke about the fun times he had with Arnold Schwarzenegger while working on Predator in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“You know, there’s a great line: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” Weathers said. “What happened during Predator stays in Predator.”

Carl Weathers then said that he, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the rest of the cast were able to go to nightclubs during the production’s downtimes. He also said there was some competition as well. “We were a bunch of young guys,” he said. “We were all in our own way trying to one-up each other.”

Weathers recalled Schwarzenegger having an entire gym on set, so the cast was able to go there to work out and get “all puffed up” before the scenes. “Nobody wanted to look any weaker than the other guy,” Weathers pointed out. “So you know it was competition constantly; competition in front of the camera, competition behind the camera, competition at night.”

Weathers went on to add that the cast had a lot of fun. “What do you expect, really? YOu expect a lot of fun, a lot of grab-a—ing, a lot of kidding each other, a lot of setting each other up for jokes, trying to pull pranks on each other. It all existed.”