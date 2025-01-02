Armie Hammer Gets Candid About His Scandal, Kinks, and Career

Three years after his acting career seemingly fell apart amid sexual and emotional abuse allegations, Armie Hammer opened up about the experience and what his life is like post-scandal.

During his recent appearance on the Your Mom’s House podcast, The Lone Ranger star spoke about his scandal as well as his derailed acting career and sexual kinks. The struggles he faced were under public scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the health crisis, Hammer was accused of sexually and emotionally abusing various women. His alleged victims claimed he had even threatened to “eat them,” causing cannibal rumors to circulate.

After the allegations surfaced, Hammer was removed from various productions. He hasn’t had an acting job in years.

“The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives,” Hammer explained. “And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can’t leave my living room.’”

Now, the actor is rebuilding his life. He’s even moved into a “tiny a**” apartment to start over.

Hammer also talked about his sexual fantasies, noting that he does enjoy tying a partner up during play. He even practiced on a mannequin he bought from a department store.

“I like the idea that you are so completely mine,” he explained. “Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you’re mine.”

As he spoke about his fantasies, Hammer seemingly addressed the cannibal comments he allegedly made to some of his sexual partners, which later surfaced during the scandal.

“Like, this possession kinda thing, like, that’s just fun to talk about,” he said. “And, by the way, especially if you’re, like, drunk or stoned or high at night and you’re texting. And while you’re saying it, you’re, like, chuckling to yourself, like, ‘I’m gonna f**king cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go,’ ha ha ha.”

“If anyone took anyone’s bedroom conversations—specifically, like, if people were having a little bit of sexy time—and they took the s**t that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone’s gonna go, ‘You guys are f***ing disgusting,’” he pointed out.

Speaking about his mental health amid the scandal, Hammer admitted he was just in “full panic mode.”

“I mean, to get a little bit serious here, there was this sort of, like, there was the mask that I didn’t really identify with,” he explained. “But everyone thought was me, that that became sort of like my safety net and identity. And then when that gets shattered, and everyone goes, ‘We no longer like this guy. We f**king hate him.’”

However, he also noted that he did use women to feed his ego.

“People were my bags of dope with skin on it,” he added. “Like, having that, having people want to have sex with me, having sex with people, doing all that stuff, like, it gave me a sense of power. It gave me a sense of validation.”











