bear-attacks-tennessee-theme-park-worker-in-terrifying-video

A Tennessee theme park employee is currently recovering after barely surviving a terrifying and unexpected bear attack on

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Thursday, June 20, at Anakeesta, a theme park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. A black bear walked into a concession stand in the park and started taking snacks.

Unaware of the bear, the Tennessee theme park employee came face-to-face with the animal before it lunged at her while she was standing outside. Although the video doesn’t show how she escaped, she did manage to get into the concession stand and locked the door behind her.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera by patrons on the other side of the concession stand.

Witnesses of the incident also told TMZ that managers and other staff members checked on the theme park employee. Although she seemed ok, she did appear to be in pain. She was later escorted away by management.

Due to the bear still being on the loose the Tennessee theme park was forced to lock down. The management held patrons for nearly 30 minutes before they were able to leave.

In a recent update, a City of Gatlinburg rep stated the employee declined medical treatment following the bear attack. Agents of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to the situation. The bear has since fled the area and appears to not be caught.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reported that once the bear is caught, it will be euthanized. City officials are said to believe the bear’s unusual behavior at the theme park may be due to humans feeding the animal. However, an Anakeesta rep stated the theme park is unaware of anyone at the park feeding the animal.

Bear Incident Occurred Nearly Two Years After Woman Fell to Death at the Tennessee Theme Park

The bear incident at Anakeesta occurred nearly two years after the Tennessee theme park experienced a tragedy on one of its chairlifts.

In August 2022, authorities were called after a woman fell from a chairlift that takes visitors into the mountaintop park. Officers from the Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses told WLVT News that they saw a woman in her late 20s fall from the chairlift about three-quarters of the way up the mountain. Other visitors reportedly tried to alert the woman that her safety railing was up, but she did not respond.

It was revealed that the Anakeesta staff kept the ride going after the woman fell. “You could see the concern on everyone’s face that was getting on,” a witness stated.

it was later revealed In an update by the theme park’s reps that the employees operated the lift long enough to get current riders off, then immediately shut it down.