circus-trainer-mauled-by-500-pound-bear-in-horrifying-video

A Russian circus trainer narrowly escaped disaster after his 500-lb bear partner mauled him during a recent performance.

According to state-run news agency TASS, the traveling circus was in the town of Olonets in the Republic of Karelia, located in northwest Russia, when the attack occurred.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Moretti Circus trainer, identified as Sergei Prichinich, was seen in the enclosed ring as Donut the Bear was riding a hoverboard during their act.

The 500-lb animal suddenly lunged towards Prichinich and pinned him down to the ground. The bear was seen moving its head back and forth while the trainer calmly defended himself using a baton. The bear was noticeably muzzled.

After freeing himself from Donut’s grasp, Prichinich was able to get the bear out of the ring. He resumed the performance as though nothing happened.

The attack lasted for more than a minute.

Nikita Mikhailov, head of the Moretti Circus, confirmed to TMZ that the rest of the performance continued without further incident. Mikhailov also applauded Prichinich for how he handled the attack.

“This is an animal, and they can behave differently,” Mikhailov explained. “They may not like something, they can express their emotions this way. Every trainer understands this.”

The Bear Act Was Cut From the Circus’ Show Following Trainer Attack

A spokesperson for the Moretti Circus announced that after the attack on the trainer, the bear act has been cut.

“After [the incident], we decided to part with the artist, and the act will be removed from the program,” the spokesperson stated, according to TASS.

“There is nothing serious, the artist is alright, the bear is alright,” the spokesperson continued. “Nobody killed the bear because the animal is not to blame.”

Representatives of the circus also suggested to TASS the bear may have attacked due to it being frightened by flash photography from the audience.

Although its next stop was in the city of Sortavala, the circus has halted its tour. It also left Karelia already.

Karelia officials stated they are investigating the incident. Gennady Saraev, Karelia’s human and children’s rights commissioner, said he is examining existing legislation surrounding public events.

Russian animal rights campaigner Yuri Koretskikh has since spoken out about the incident. He called for the ban of live animal performances.

“While modern world circus art is rapidly moving towards humanity, banning the use of animals in circuses,” Koretskikh said, per Fox News. “The Russian circus lobby is actively resisting progress, defending its commercial interests.”