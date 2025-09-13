Arkansas Man Allegedly Killed Husband With Screwdrivers, Bawled His Eyes Out To Jailers: ‘I Miss Him’

A 39-year-old Arkansas man, Gregory Steven Whitt Jr., is accused of killing his husband, Kevin, by stabbing him with screwdrivers. He allegedly confessed to the murder, crying to his jailers and saying, “I miss him.” Then, however, Whitt pleaded not guilty.

As reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Kevin’s body was discovered on August 20. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wooded area east of Catcher Road after receiving reports of a deceased man.

Deputies arrived at what appeared to be a small campsite, full of blankets, backpacks, and bags of food, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. Kevin was found dead with blood on his head, face, neck, and hands, with blood also present in a nearby tree, close to Kevin’s head. Lying next to him were two bloodied Phillips screwdrivers.

On August 21, a day after the bloody discovery, Gregory Steven Whitt Jr. arrived at the Crawford County Detention Center and allegedly admitted to killing Kevin, his husband. After he asked to speak with the sergeant in charge of the investigation, he began sobbing and regretting what he did, the affidavit alleged.

“Gregory was visibly upset and crying, stating ‘I miss him’ several times and stating, ‘I killed him,'” the affidavit said. “And that it was over drugs.”

Argument Turned Deadly

Whitt had allegedly engaged in a physical fight with Kevin after the drug-related argument escalated. He claimed that Kevin “started it” by swinging at him, and that he responded in the same manner. Then, Whitt picked up the screwdrivers and used them as weapons to stab Kevin multiple times, according to the affidavit.

As per 5News, a witness told authorities they had seen the married couple fighting one day before the gruesome discovery.

Whitt told the sergeant that he didn’t know how many times he stabbed Kevin in the temple, the affidavit said. However, he allegedly detailed that he then choked him out, saying, “I flat out choked him out.”

The 39-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder. Despite his alleged confession, he pleaded not guilty on September 9, as reported by 5News. He remains at the Crawford County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.