Ariana Grande to Give Her ‘Side of the Story’ in Ethan Slater Drama on New Album

Ariana Grande is reportedly set to share her side of the story. Sources say that her studio album Eternal Sunshine is semi-bibliographical. The singer will use the project to discuss her thoughts and feelings about her relationship with Ethan Slater.

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans,” a source told Us Weekly. “[It’s] her side of the story regarding Dalton [Gomez] and Ethan [Slater].”

Previously, her single “Yes And?” semi-addressed the backlash fans gave her. The single pointedly told haters to stay out of her romantic and private life. Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, Grande opened up about the song and was a bit more pointed about the album. She said she was nervous about the album.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said. “I’m so nervous because pieces of [the album] touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just, like, part of the concept. So, what is that separation? It’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late. The vinyls have been printed.”

Ariana Grande Discusses New Album and Songs

Insider sources describe the album as a“concept album” with Grande playing different characters for her listeners. “Ariana is playing with different characters, some of the lyrics come from her personal life, but others are just her playing a fun character for her fans,” the source said.

The album is named after the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which featured a romance doomed to repeat its mistakes.

“It says everything and nothing at the same time. It’s very vague and very specific — all at once,” Grande said last month. “The thing that was beautiful about it was, when I was writing [Eternal Sunshine], it was with no intention for the world to hear it. I was just kind of [like], ‘Let’s just go. Let’s see what comes out.’ And then, when I was done, I remembered that people will hear it and sometimes, people will sensationalize things and assign meaning to certain things. And I wanted to make sure that I combed through, just to make sure that it was what I intended.”