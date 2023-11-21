Ariana Grande Fans Cringe At Pics Of Boyfriend Ethan Slater Dressed As Adult Baby

Fans of Ariana Grande recently had a field day mocking her boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande’s followers are questioning her relationship with Ethan Slater after strange photos of him surfaced online. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Grande and Slater’s relationship has been ridiculed from the start, with speculation that both the singer and actor cheated on their former partners.

Recently, Slater, 31, took to Instagram to share a carousel post from the opening night of Monty Python’s Spam, which he performed in.

The photos in the post included Slater posing with other performers, and more notably, a snap of Slater dressed as an adult baby.

Slater included a screenshot of a text conversation in the post reading, “You are so f**king funny. But why were you a baby?”

“The eternal f**king question,” Slater replied.

Ariana Grande’s Fans Aren’t Holding Back

The singer’s followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Slater’s cringeworthy Instagram upload.

One fan replied to Pop Crave’s upload of Slater, “this is who Ariana was willing to risk it all for? 💀💀”

“i wish i never laid my eyes on this,” a second said.

Another fan added, “oh ariana baby i can’t defend you no more…”

“I wish I could go back 10 seconds ago when I didn’t know this photo existed,” a fourth said.

“This man abandoned his wife and new born child to do this with life?” another asked.

Grande’s Divorce Settlement With Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez

The “Dangerous Woman” singer and real estate agent Dalton Gomez wrapped up their divorce proceedings in early October.

Sources close to the former couple revealed that the settlement was handled swiftly. In the settlement, Grande provided Gomez with a tax-free payment of $1,250,000, eliminating the need for spousal support. Additionally, Gomez is set to receive 50% of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

Since the divorce, Grande went public with her relationship with Slater, and Gomez has also been dating again.