Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, Rapper Yo Gotti’s Brother, Shot and Killed

Multi-platinum rapper Yo Gotti’s brother was murdered on January 13. Gotti’s brother, Anthony Mims, also known as “Big Jook” was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. Mims was murdered while attending a funeral reception for a loved one. The news was first reported by TMZ.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the rapper’s older sibling was gunned down Saturday in Memphis near Winchester Road. Per reports, this murder took place after he’d attended a funeral service in the area,” TMZ wrote.

Yo Gotti was also said to be in attendance at the funeral. However, it has not been confirmed if he was with his brother during the shooting. The superstar rapper has not posted anything concerning the passing of his brother.

Could Jook’s Murder Be Connected to Young Dolph?

Some have suggested that the death of Jook could be related to the murder of popular Memphis Rapper Young Dolph. Gotti and Dolph had a long-standing beef before his untimely death in 2021.

Dolph’s 2017 track “Play Wit Yo B*****” references how he helped Jook when he and his brother were on the outs. Dolph was shot and killed outside of a popular Memphis bakery Makeba’s Cookies in November 2021.

Fans Sound Off After Big Jook’s Murder

With the beef being well-noted, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions about the murder of Big Jook…

“Very eerie & sinister how big jook was unalived at a funeral. God. this is all terrible. From Dolph to this. it’s all terrible, ” Twitter user @Qnasty_95 wrote.

“Damn they killed Big Jook yesterday Memphis ain’t bsn right now it’s a real war zone going on,” Twitter user @dizzletheprince wrote.

Many also believe Jook’s murder could be related to Dolph’s murder after Tomanuel Benson, popular Memphis rapper, Blac Youngsta’s brother. Benson was shot and killed at a gas station in Memphis in August 2023.

Youngsta, an artist signed to Gotti’s CMG music label, also had a rift with Dolph. The Memphis rapper aimed at the now-deceased rapper in his song “Shake Sum”. He faced a myriad of backlash for performing the song in December 2021, less than a month after the rapper’s death.